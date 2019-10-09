Since dropping Jussie Smollett from its cast after Chicago police accused the actor of staging a hate crime against himself, Fox TV series “Empire” is in its final season.

Amid that backdrop, a character in the show’s Wednesday episode, “You Broke Love,” slapped the pro-life movement pretty hard.

An episode synopsis notes that Tiana (Serayah McNeill) got hammered on social media after her Instagram Live video seemed to give her followers the notion that she’s pro-life. And during a pivotal scene, pro-choice Treasure (Katlynn Simone) gives Tiana a good talking to:

Treasure: “So I checked out your [Instagram]. And you are right, your fans are trippin’.” Tiana: “I told you. They just don’t — they don’t get it.” Treasure: “Well, maybe you just don’t understand them.” Tiana: “What?” Treasure: “I mean, have you stopped to consider that maybe they want the same rights that you had? Their body, their choice?” Tiana: “Yeah, but we’re talking about ending a life.” Treasure: “What I’m trying to say is that when you were pregnant, you were a grown woman with a lot of money who could take care of your baby with or without Hakeem Lyon. What about the 13-year-old little girl who’s raped by her uncle? You’re gonna take away her choice and make her have her baby? I’ve seen that happen, T. It’s real life.” Tiana: “Damn, I mean, I — nobody wants that.” Treasure: “Yeah, but anti-choice people don’t think about that little girl. At all. They’re not pro-life. They’re more like pro-birth.” Tiana: “I feel you.”

TV Movie Fix added that Treasure posted a story negating Tiana’s statements and saying that she’s “pro-women and pro-choice.”

The outlet added that Maya (Rhyon Nicole Brown) intervened amid the dust-up: “Unlike the two of you, I recognize that abortion isn’t some black-and-white issue that can be resolved on Instagram. So why don’t you both do the label a favor and stay in your lane? Stick to singing.”

(H/T: NewsBusters)