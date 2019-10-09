Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke has not met the polling threshold for the MSNBC/Washington Post debate in November.

The Democrat National Committee has required that candidates hit at least three percent support on four qualifying state or national polls, or five percent in two qualifying state polls.

NBC News revealed that O’Rourke had not yet reached the polling requirement to participate in the MSNBC debate, as well as former Housing Secretary Julián Castro, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

Recent polls show O’Rourke still struggling.

A Quinnipiac poll released Tuesday showed that he was at one percent nationally with a Real Clear Politics average of two percent. Other national polls, such as the Politico/Morning Consult poll and the Economist/YouGov poll show him clearing three percent.

O’Rourke still has time to make a splash in next week’s Democrat debate hosted by CNN in Las Vegas.

In September, O’Rourke earned headlines and attention for promising to take away gun owner’s AR-15s and AK-47s, but it failed to move him to the top tier of the Democrat field.

O’Rourke also faces questions about his fundraising. While his fellow candidates have boasted big fundraising numbers for the third quarter, O’Rourke has not.

“I just don’t want to,” he said on Saturday:

Former Congressman @BetoORourke hasn’t released fundraising numbers for 3rd quarter, but tells me it’s more than last quarter ($3.6 million). I asked why he hasn’t released numbers yet…

“I just don’t want to,” he said. pic.twitter.com/PlV6OX4b68 — Leyla Santiago (@leylasantiago) October 5, 2019