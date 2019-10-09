ESPN’s “SportsCenter” aired an illegitimate map of China on Wednesday morning that featured Chinese propaganda claiming that the communist nation owns the disputed South China Sea, Taiwan, part of the Philippines, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The map is known as China’s “10-dash line” map which “features 10 dash lines instead of nine dash lines to mark a huge swath of the South China Sea in a tongue-shaped encirclement as Chinese territory,” GMA Network, a major national commercial broadcast television and radio network in the Philippines, reported in 2013. “Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam have been contesting China’s massive claim of the territory. Nine dashes in the new Chinese map are in the South China Sea and a tenth dash has been placed near Taiwan, purportedly to signify that territory’s status as a Chinese province.”

Ankit Panda, Senior Editor of The Diplomat, noticed that the map also purportedly included Arunachal Pradesh — which is a state of India — in the map of China.

This *cannot* be real. (Appears to be the 10-dash version.) https://t.co/64yHvTSRNN — Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) October 10, 2019

(Also has Arunachal Pradesh included as part of China.) — Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) October 10, 2019

Attorney Andrew Kloster called the map “literal Chinese state propaganda” that no one “outside mainland China” recognizes as being legitimate.

“Just so people know— this is literal Chinese state propaganda and the map is instantly recognizable to anyone half schooled in this,” Kloster wrote. “Any Taiwanese or Viet citizen would see the problem. This is not a map anyone uses outside mainland China.”

Just so people know— this is literal Chinese state propaganda and the map is instantly recognizable to anyone half schooled in this. Any Taiwanese or Viet citizen would see the problem. This is not a map anyone uses outside mainland China. — Andrew Kloster (@ARKloster) October 10, 2019

ESPN’s decision to bow to the Communist Party of China (CPC) comes as the NBA has had to deal with intense fallout from their decision to cower to the communist nation after the general manager for the Houston Rockets tweeted out a pro-Hong Kong tweet.

“The Houston Rockets suddenly find themselves in the middle of a geopolitical controversy that could put their chief front-office executive’s job in jeopardy,” The Ringer reported. “After general manager Daryl Morey expressed support in a since-deleted tweet for pro-democracy efforts in Hong Kong, the Chinese government, the Chinese Basketball Association, and various Chinese businesses quickly denounced Morey and moved to sever ties with the Rockets. As a consequence, league sources told The Ringer that Rockets ownership has debated Morey’s employment status and whether to replace him.”

A bunch of us have shared this, but #ICYMI, here’s what @HoustonRockets GM Daryl Morey tweeted that offended his bosses and league officials pic.twitter.com/agjiLZjC2R — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 7, 2019

On Sunday, NBA chief communications officer Mike Bass released the following statement:

We recognize that the views expressed by Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey have deeply offended many of our friends and fans in China, which is regrettable. While Daryl has made it clear that his tweet does not represent the Rockets or the NBA, the values of the league support individuals’ educating themselves and sharing their views on matters important to them. We have great respect for the history and culture of China and hope that sports and the NBA can be used as a unifying force to bridge cultural divides and bring people together.

Daryl Morey also apologized for standing up for freedom, tweeting: “I did not intend my tweet to cause any offense to Rockets fans and friends of mine in China. I was merely voicing one thought, based on one interpretation, of one complicated event. I have had a lot of opportunity since that tweet to hear and consider other perspectives. I have always appreciated the significant support our Chinese fans and sponsors have provided and I would hope that those who are upset will know that offending or misunderstanding them was not my intention. My tweets are my own and in no way represent the Rockets or the NBA.”

All week players, team owners, managers, and ESPN have completely avoided talking about the situation and the politics involved.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr refused to talk about the issue when he was asked this week.

Steve Kerr has no comment on NBA’s China issues. He comments on every Trump tweet and can’t support democracy in China? What a complete and total coward. pic.twitter.com/Fr4FJIaOW0 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 8, 2019

Player Stephen Curry smirked as he cowered to communist China and refused to talk about communist China as he then deflected by pushing Democrat talking points.

Steph Curry: “This situation, there’s a huge weight and gravity to it. There’s going to need to be some things to be sorted out. But I just don’t know enough about Chinese history and how that’s influenced modern society…This is not going away. So we’ll come back to it.” pic.twitter.com/6h6ZGWHQtq — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 9, 2019