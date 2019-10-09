ULAN-UDE, Russia — A long-haired shaman arrived on foot from the frozen north, dragging a cart with yurt poles and a stove, and preaching that the president is a demon. Days later, a cabby, invoking the shaman, strode up to the Kremlin-allied mayor of this Siberian city, yelled a string of grievances and posted his rant on YouTube.

Public protests erupted and continued for weeks, but the shaman kept walking west — headed to Moscow, “the heart of evil,” he said, to exorcise Russia’s president, Vladimir V. Putin. Then, what he called “dark forces” — a SWAT team — packed him onto a plane to Yakutsk, a remote regional capital in eastern Siberia.

“My tales coincided with the desperation of Russians who live with injustice, poverty and destitution,” the shaman, Aleksandr Gabyshev, said in an interview at his sister’s one-room log cabin off a muddy road on the outskirts of Yakutsk.