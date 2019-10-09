First Lady Melania Trump was demure as she attended events this week at the White House with United States Military officials and breaking ground on a federal project.

On Monday evening, Mrs. Trump attended a dinner alongside President Trump for U.S. Military officials and their spouses — posing for photos in an appropriately patterned deep blue and red cocktail dress by Jason Wu and suede Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

For Tuesday, Mrs. Trump chose an Alexander McQueen-esque black overcoat and a pair of black snakeskin Manolo Blahnik stilettos. The coat and heels are a classic wardrobe essential for Melania Trump, who generally sticks to a uniform of beautifully crafted coats and stilettos for the winter season.

Of course, there are exceptions, like when Mrs. Trump visited Wyoming this past week and wore casual Ralph Lauren-inspired activewear ensembles with sweaters, J Brand skinny jeans, and puffer coats.

The photos of Mrs. Trump’s Wyoming visit are easily some of the most breathtaking portraits she has ever posed for, looking as though they were ripped from the pages of Vogue for a Bruce Weber fashion spread.

