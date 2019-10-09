Former “Today” show host Ann Curry said that she believes former co-host Matt Lauer’s accuser. Lauer has denied the allegations of sexual assault.

“Brooke Nevils is a credible young woman of good character,” Curry wrote on Twitter, referring to the woman whom Lauer allegedly assaulted.

“She came to NBC News an eager and guileless 20-something, brimming with talent,” she tweeted. “I believe she is telling the truth,” Curry, 62, added. “And that breaks my heart.”

Variety published details of Ronan Farrow’s book “Catch and Kill,” in which Nevils alleges that Lauer assaulted her in a hotel room during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. The Epoch Times has chosen not to publish details about the incident and has not viewed the book.

Lauer released an open letter, denying the claim.

“Today, nearly two years after I was fired by NBC, old stories are being recycled, titillating details are being added, and a dangerous and defamatory new allegation is being made. All are being spread as part of a promotional effort to sell a book,” he wrote.

Annette Roque (L) and Matt Lauer attend the 2013 Animal League America Celebrity gala at The Waldorf Astoria in New York City on Nov. 22, 2013. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The claim, he said, is “categorically false, ignores the facts, and defies common sense.”

“Today” hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie said they were disturbed by the book’s allegations.

“This is shocking and appalling and I honestly don’t even know what to say about it,” Guthrie said on the air, added: “I know it wasn’t easy for our colleague, Brooke, to come forward then. It’s not easy now. We support her and any women who have come forward with claims.”

NBC News Chairman Andy Lack, who is reportedly a key figure of the Variety report, issued a statement that was read aloud on the program.

His ex-wife Annette Roque, meanwhile, issued a statement to People magazine.

The NBC News logo is affixed to the corner of 10 Rockefeller Plaza, NBC’s today show studio in New York City in this file photo. (Michael Nagle/Getty Images)

“In response to your inquiry, our client has asked us to tell you that now that the parties are officially divorced, her priority and only concern is for their wonderful children,” Roque’s lawyer John M. Teitler told the outlet. “Our client will make no further statements.”

After Lauer was terminated in late 2017, he said in a statement: “There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry.” He said that “some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”