A U.S. attorney tasked with probing the early days of the FBI investigation of Russian interference and the Trump campaign around the 2016 presidential election has expanded to include when Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel.

Fox News reported Tuesday that John Durham, who took office as the U.S. attorney for the District of Connecticut in October 2017, is digging deeper as he investigates what was dubbed operation Crossfire Hurricane within the FBI.

Since Attorney General William Barr appointed Durham to investigate the matter in May, he has expanded the probe’s timeline from shortly before the 2016 election through President Donald Trump’s inauguration to May 2017, when Mueller, a former FBI director, was tapped by the Department of Justice to investigate Russian meddling in the election and whether the Trump campaign played a role in that.

Durham, according to Fox, has beefed up his investigative team with agents as he tries to uncover why and how the DOJ and FBI investigated the Trump campaign.

Durham “is gathering information from numerous sources, including a number of foreign countries. At Attorney General Barr’s request, the president has contacted other countries to ask them to introduce the attorney general and Mr. Durham to appropriate officials,” Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in September.

The FBI obtained multiple warrants to spy on certain members of the Trump campaign. Mueller’s probe kicked off a short time after James Comey was fired as FBI director.

Mueller did not find evidence to suggest Trump or his team conspired with the Russians to win the 2016 election.