Fox News announced that it has cut ties with former congressman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), further bolstering reports that the attorney has joined President Donald Trump’s legal team as outside counsel to fight the Democrats’ impeachment probe.

What are the details?

“Trey Gowdy has been terminated and is no longer a contributor,” a Fox News spokesperson wrote in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

The network’s confirmation of Gowdy’s departure follows multiple reports that the former prosecutor and conservative firebrand has agreed to assist in defending the president against what the commander in chief has repeatedly referred to as a “witch hunt.”

The Hollywood Reporter noted, “Television networks covet former politicians to provide on-air analysis as contributors, but generally cut ties with them if they re-enter the political fray.”

As of this writing, neither Gowdy nor President Trump have commented either way as to whether the South Carolina Republican has been hired to the join the president’s legal team. Following several conflicting reports from an array of outlets, however, Washington Post White House reporter Josh Dawsey reported Tuesday evening that a senior White House official confirmed to him that “Trey Gowdy is on the Trump team.”

Gowdy has already shared his views on the impeached inquiry in his capacity as a Fox News contributor, coming to the defense of multiple Trump administration officials while condemning the basis of the probe. The former congressman also hit out against Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) — who is spearheading the impeachment efforts — saying Schiff’s bias and dishonesty since taking the lead could doom his party’s investigation.

The Daily Caller reported that Gowdy left the House of Representatives ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, after serving eight years in the lower chamber. At the time, he told Bloomberg, “Whatever skills I may have are better utilized in a courtroom than in Congress, and I enjoy our justice system more than our political system.”

Mr Gowdy was hired as a contributor to Fox News in January.