Just like a great hip hop tune, there’s a lot in the mix this week for the show you have to watch. We’ve got a small screen offshoot of a big screen franchise, a new iteration of a certain teen sleuth, some classic beats and a search for a brand-new superstar.

Which one will be the one you have to see? Well, you know how that goes – check out my video review above.

Debuting tonight right after the Season 4 premiere of Riverdale on the CW, a new Nancy Drew sees the teen detective updated for 2019 but still on the trail to track down clues and solve the case. Portrayed by Kennedy McMann and based on the character from the dozens of books penned under the pseudonym of Carolyn Keene, this Ms. Drew is looking for contemporary answers as much as solving crime in her Maine town.

Developed by Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Noga Landau, the drama also stars Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon and Tunji Kasim. Additionally, the pilot features Pamela Sue Martin who starred as Nancy Drew in the 1970s small screen adaptation.

Also on decks today is the just premiered Rhythm + Flow, Netflix’s first music competition series. Anchored by judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I., the 10-episode run drills into LA, NYC, Atlanta and Chicago in a multi-challenge race for the next hip-hop sensation. Launching with four episodes early this morning, Rhythm + Flow will roll out new one hour shows each Wednesday. Each week will spotlight a new phase of the competition and top tier guests as the aspiring MCs battle it out.

Sticking with hip hop, AMC has the docuseries Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America throwing down on October 13. Examining the 360° implications of classic tunes from Outkast, Queen Latifah, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Marley Marl and MC Shan and Run DMC, the six-episode run is executive produced by Alex Gibney and The Roots’ leaders Black Thought and Questlove.

Starring Patrick Fugit, Jeremy Irvine, Tracy Ifeachor, Omar Metwally, Brian J. Smith, Hyo Joo Han, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Emilia Schüle, and Berlin Station alum Michelle Forbes, Treadstone kicks off on USA Network on October 15. Based on the often-harsh world of world of Jason Bourne from the writings of Robert Ludlum, the action-packed Tim Kring developed 10-episode event series centers on a CIA black ops program that uses behavior-modification methods to create nearly perfect assassins

So, with that varied mix, watch the video review above to see which show grabs the golden ring this week.