On Tuesday’s show, Glenn Beck used his chalkboard to explain the Intelligence Community’s official process for whistleblower complaints and shows how the Trump-Ukraine whistleblower bypassed 4.5 out of 5 of the Intelligence Community’s legal channels

Glenn broke down the whistleblower process, in accordance with the “Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act (ICWPA)”, into five steps:

1.) The whistleblower must first report to the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community.

2.) The Inspector General (IG) has 14 days to determine if the complaint is “credible and of urgent concern.”

In the Intelligence Community, an “urgent concern” is defined as: “A serious or flagrant problem, abuse, violation of the law or Executive order, or deficiency relating to the funding, administration, or operation of an intelligence activity within the responsibility and authority of the Director of National Intelligence involving classified information, but does not include differences of opinions concerning public policy matters.”

At the time President Trump’s whistleblower filed the complaint, August 12, 2019, to be deemed “credible” the complainant “must be in possession of reliable, first-hand information. The IC IG [Inspector General of the Intelligence Community] cannot transmit information via the ICWPA [Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act] based on an employee’s second-hand knowledge of wrongdoing. This includes information received from another person, such as when a fellow employee informs you that he/she witnessed some type of wrongdoing.”

3.) If the IG determines that the complaint is credible and of urgent concern, they must forward it to the Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

4.) The DNI has 7 days to submit the report to Congress.

5.) If the information is deemed not credible and urgent, or no action is taken, the whistleblower can go directly to Congress, BUT he/she must tell the Inspector General and work with the Director of National Intelligence to ensure classified information is in no way compromised.

Glenn went on to compare the official process to the way President Donald Trump’s whistleblower reported directly to Congress, circumventing both the Inspector General and the Director of National Intelligence.

“But here’s how it worked with [Trump’s] whistleblower, for some reason,” Glenn explained. “He goes right directly to Congress. He skips steps one through four. [He] goes directly to five, but … he doesn’t do any of the IG or the DNI. This is a guy who is worried about our national security, he’s supposedly an intelligence officer, and he does this? […] He skipped right to five, and only did half of five.”

