Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamMurkowski warns against rushing to conclusions on Trump impeachment Syrian Democratic Forces official warns of ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ ahead of expected Turkish operation Turkey says it will cross into Syria ‘shortly,’ issues warning to Kurdish fighters MORE (R-S.C.) on Wednesday threatened to call former special envoy Kurt Volker Kurt VolkerGOP, Trump look to smother impeachment inquiry Trump directed Perry, State Dept. officials to talk to Giuliani on Ukraine: report Overnight Defense: Trump defends Turkey amid fierce criticism | Senators demand briefing on Syria decision | Turkey confirms strikes on Syrian border | White House says it won’t cooperate on impeachment inquiry MORE to testify if House Democrats do not release the full transcript of his testimony behind closed doors last week.

The South Carolina senator posted in a tweet that if the Democrats do not produce the transcript, “it will be an abuse of power.”

“If this continues, I will call Volker before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify publicly to ensure the full story is told.”

If this continues, I will call Volker before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify publicly to ensure the full story is told.https://t.co/jNi3KQ3wRB — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 9, 2019

Graham linked to a Fox News report of Rep. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanGOP lawmaker: ‘Chairman Schiff is acting like a malicious Captain Kangaroo’ Schiff: State withholding Sondland texts, messages on personal device State orders EU ambassador not to testify before House MORE (R-Ohio) requesting Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffOvernight Defense: Trump defends Turkey amid fierce criticism | Senators demand briefing on Syria decision | Turkey confirms strikes on Syrian border | White House says it won’t cooperate on impeachment inquiry Trump fires back on impeachment Democrats subpoena Sondland for testimony, documents MORE (D-Calif.) release a transcript of Volker’s testimony before the committee about the controversial call between President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi hits back at Trump over letter: ‘Only the latest attempt to cover up his betrayal of our democracy’ Trump directed Perry, State Dept. officials to talk to Giuliani on Ukraine: report Murkowski warns against rushing to conclusions on Trump impeachment MORE and the Ukrainian president.

House Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry against Trump after a whistleblower report detailed that in the call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump asked for an investigation into 2020 opponent Joe Biden Joe BidenPelosi hits back at Trump over letter: ‘Only the latest attempt to cover up his betrayal of our democracy’ Clinton jokes she could ‘obviously’ beat Trump in 2020 ‘rematch’ Gowdy in talks to join Trump’s impeachment defense team MORE and his son, Hunter. Days before the call, the president withheld military aid to the country, prompting debate over whether there was quid pro quo involved.

Text messages have surfaced that Volker was connecting the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiPelosi hits back at Trump over letter: ‘Only the latest attempt to cover up his betrayal of our democracy’ Trump directed Perry, State Dept. officials to talk to Giuliani on Ukraine: report Murkowski warns against rushing to conclusions on Trump impeachment MORE with Ukrainian officials, prompting him to be called to testify in the House last week.

Volker provided messages to the House showing U.S. officials participating in Trump’s requests to dig into Biden’s interactions in the country.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi hits back at Trump over letter: ‘Only the latest attempt to cover up his betrayal of our democracy’ Murkowski warns against rushing to conclusions on Trump impeachment Turkey says it will cross into Syria ‘shortly,’ issues warning to Kurdish fighters MORE (D-Calif.) has previously hinted that quid pro quo is not necessary to show what the president did was wrong.