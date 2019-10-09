On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that President Trump’s tweet about withdrawing troops from northeast Syria “is the pre-9/11 mentality that paved the way for 9/11,” and if the U.S. pulls out, “the Kurds are in a world of hurt, and ISIS comes back, and President Trump will own it.”

Graham said, “That’s a pre-9/11 mentality that the Mideast is no concern to us. … And this is the pre-9/11 mentality that paved the way for 9/11, what’s happening in Afghanistan is no concern to us. So, if he follows through with this, it would be the biggest mistake of his presidency. I would argue for him to go back to the status quo. The safe zones were working, patrolling with Turkey and international forces to protect the Kurds and Turkey is the way to go. If we pull out, the Kurds are in a world of hurt, and ISIS comes back, and President Trump will own it.”

He added, “This is Obama. Obama did the same thing in Iraq.”

Graham later stated, “Well, it’s a lie that the — that ISIS has been defeated. The caliphate’s been destroyed, but it will reemerge.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett