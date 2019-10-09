Rudy Giuliani thinks Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will call on Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about corruption in Ukraine, reports The Hill.

“I think that changed. Go ask him now,” Giuliani said when asked whether Graham had changed his original position on bringing the Bidens in.

Graham, the chairman of the committee, Tuesday invited Giuliani to testify before the panel about his efforts to convince Ukraine’s government to investigate the Bidens.

Giuliani appears poised to defy a subpoena to provide documents to the Democrat-led House Intelligence Committee.

Giuliani said if it were up to him, the Bidens would be called in.

“]If I were in the House and I had subpoena power, my first witness would be Joe Biden — for Trump. Because I would want to show the corruption that he unleashed in Ukraine that deprived us of the information that could have exonerated the president,” Giuliani said per The Hill.

“My second witness would be Hunter and then a group of Ukrainians who would explain how they were engaged in vast corruption there, which would justify the president asking the president of Ukraine to follow up,” he added, referring to the summer phone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.