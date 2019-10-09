Things seemed relatively placid when a pro-life group — TFP Student Action — set up a small demonstration with brochures and bagpipes at George Washington University in the nation’s capital late last month.

But the peace would not last.

One flustered woman kicked things off, arguing at one point with a pro-lifer that “it’s still a baby inside, but I have every single right to f***ing decide what I do with my own f***ing body!”

Several others demanded that TFP Student Action immediately leave, actually saying they had no right be on campus.

Mob rules

TFP Student Action said pro-abortion advocates soon employed social media to organize like-minded folks to gather and confront their members, who were quickly and vastly outnumbered.

“Hail Satan!” one counter-demonstrator yelled, the pro-life group said.

A male student offered that “I eat baby lungs for breakfast!” TFP Student Action added.

Perhaps the most disturbing moment took place when an angry woman spit on a pro-lifer:

One TFP volunteer said he was kicked in the back of the leg, while another said students repeatedly hit his arm cast.

At one point, the crowd converged around TFP Student Action, dancing and singing and flipping off the pro-life group.

TFP said campus police left it to Washington, D.C., cops to quell the mob, forming a barrier between the two groups — not that it helped much.

“But the mob showed neither respect for the police officers nor obeyed their orders,” TFP Student Action Director John Ritchie said. “They just continued screaming: ‘My body, my choice.'”

Soon police officers escorted the pro-life group to their vehicles, and the counter-demonstrators smelled victory, following them and screaming with delight — one overjoyed soul even twerked for the occasion:

The pro-lifers said the “hellish” crowd gave them parting gifts as well.

“One of them put a pro-abortion sign on our windshield, and others started spitting on the windows of our van,” Ritchie said. “If they don’t respect the most innocent lives of the unborn, do you really think you can trust pro-abortion activists to respect anyone?”

The TFP Student Action leader added that pro-abortion mob “refused to acknowledge that every innocent human person — born or pre-born — has the right to life. Our culture has strayed so far from God and reason that what used to be self-evident is not so clear anymore, especially on left-wing college campuses where procured abortion is considered to be more than a right — it’s been granted the status of a secular virtue.”

The College Fix said it asked Ritchie about his group’s all-male team, which particularly irks pro-abortion advocates who say men can’t tell women what to do with their bodies.

“Although we promote activities for the whole family, our core team of volunteers is for men,” he told the Fix. “We strive to live the virtues and spirit of Catholic chivalry. … Since the deliberate killing of the unborn is both unjust and morally evil, we must stand up and speak out. Real men will always defend the right to life of the unborn.”

