http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/gu3AjbuEsUQ/

More than half of House Republicans have backed a resolution to censure House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for fabricating a conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

One hundred House Republicans have joined a movement to rebuke Schiff by cosponsoring House Freedom Caucus chairman Andy Biggs’ (R-AZ) H. Res. 604, according to a list obtained by Breitbart News. H. Res. 604 would condemn Schiff for retelling a fictional phone call between Trump and Zelensky.

Schiff also allegedly lied about having never spoken to the Ukrainian intelligence officer “whistleblower.”

Congressman Biggs’ legislation has quickly gained support throughout the House Republican Conference. Support for the resolution extends from the House Freedom Caucus conservatives to moderates and House GOP leadership.

Two weeks ago, the resolution quickly gained 18 cosponsors. Last Thursday, Breitbart News reported 45 House Republicans have cosponsored the resolution. Last Friday, the bill gained 61 cosponsors. On Monday, the resolution had 73 sponsors, and support for the bill has reached triple digits as of Wednesday afternoon.

The bill’s growing list of Republican sponsors shows the GOP has moved to defend President Donald Trump against House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

When Biggs sponsored the bill, he said Schiff’s stunt was “inexcusable” to “mislead the American public with such a statement.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), and House Republican Conference chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) have sponsored the resolution to condemn Schiff.

The 100 House Republicans who have cosponsored Biggs’ resolution to condemn Schiff are:

  1. Kevin McCarthy
  2. Steve Scalise
  3. Liz Cheney
  4. Tom Emmer
  5. Mark Meadows
  6. Jim Jordan
  7. Matt Gaetz
  8. Mark Walker
  9. Elise Stefanik
  10. Doug Collins
  11. Mike Rogers
  12. Steve Womack
  13. Jim Sensenbrenner
  14. Mike Johnson
  15. Gary Palmer
  16. Mark Green
  17. Jeff Duncan
  18. Mo Brooks
  19. Scott Perry
  20. Greg Steube
  21. Guy Reschenthaler
  22. Rick Crawford
  23. Michael Burgess, M.D.
  24. Paul Gosar
  25. Bill Posey
  26. Warren Davidson
  27. Bob Gibbs
  28. Jody Hice
  29. Ralph Norman
  30. Ron Wright
  31. Louie Gohmert
  32. Lance Gooden
  33. Ralph Abraham
  34. Jim Banks
  35. Daniel Meuser
  36. Bill Flores
  37. Randy Weber
  38. Tim Burchett
  39. Dan Bishop
  40. Daniel Webster
  41. Michael Cloud
  42. Doug Lamborn
  43. Fred Keller
  44. Brian Babin
  45. Bradley Byrne
  46. Bill Johnson
  47. Larry Bucshon
  48. Ted Budd
  49. Steve King
  50. Buddy Carter
  51. Debbie Lesko
  52. Scott DesJarlais
  53. Chuck Fleischmann
  54. Roger Marshall, M.D.
  55. Drew Ferguson
  56. Steven Palazzo
  57. Bruce Westerman
  58. Troy Balderson
  59. Steve Watkins
  60. Chris Stewart
  61. Greg Murphy
  62. Greg Gianforte
  63. Ben Cline
  64. Denver Riggleman
  65. Mike Kelly
  66. William Timmons
  67. Don Bacon
  68. Lee Zeldin
  69. James Comer
  70. Rick Allen
  71. Roger Williams
  72. John Joyce
  73. Steve Stivers
  74. Duncan Hunter
  75. Kevin Hern
  76. Jason Smith
  77. Russ Fulcher
  78. Paul Mitchell
  79. John Rose
  80. Ross Spano
  81. John Rutherford
  82. David McKinley
  83. Kelly Armstrong
  84. Brian Mast
  85. Billy Long
  86. David Schweikert
  87. Jodey Arrington
  88. Alex Mooney
  89. David Rouzer
  90. Ron Estes
  91. Austin Scott
  92. Richard Hudson
  93. Barry Loudermilk
  94. Chip Roy
  95. Michael Waltz
  96. Blaine Luetkemeyer
  97. Vicky Hartzler
  98. Jim Hagedorn
  99. Scott Tipton
  100. Lloyd Smucker

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) was one of the most recent sponsors to join Biggs’ resolution to condemn Schiff:

McCarthy wrote on Twitter last week:

Chairman Adam Schiff has been lying to the American people for years. Now he is so desperate to damage the president that he literally made up a false version of a phone call. Enough is enough. I have signed a resolution to censure Schiff in the House of Representatives:

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...