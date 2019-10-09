More than half of House Republicans have backed a resolution to censure House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for fabricating a conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

One hundred House Republicans have joined a movement to rebuke Schiff by cosponsoring House Freedom Caucus chairman Andy Biggs’ (R-AZ) H. Res. 604, according to a list obtained by Breitbart News. H. Res. 604 would condemn Schiff for retelling a fictional phone call between Trump and Zelensky.

Schiff also allegedly lied about having never spoken to the Ukrainian intelligence officer “whistleblower.”

Congressman Biggs’ legislation has quickly gained support throughout the House Republican Conference. Support for the resolution extends from the House Freedom Caucus conservatives to moderates and House GOP leadership.

Two weeks ago, the resolution quickly gained 18 cosponsors. Last Thursday, Breitbart News reported 45 House Republicans have cosponsored the resolution. Last Friday, the bill gained 61 cosponsors. On Monday, the resolution had 73 sponsors, and support for the bill has reached triple digits as of Wednesday afternoon.

The bill’s growing list of Republican sponsors shows the GOP has moved to defend President Donald Trump against House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

When Biggs sponsored the bill, he said Schiff’s stunt was “inexcusable” to “mislead the American public with such a statement.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), and House Republican Conference chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) have sponsored the resolution to condemn Schiff. The 100 House Republicans who have cosponsored Biggs’ resolution to condemn Schiff are: Kevin McCarthy Steve Scalise Liz Cheney Tom Emmer Mark Meadows Jim Jordan Matt Gaetz Mark Walker Elise Stefanik Doug Collins Mike Rogers Steve Womack Jim Sensenbrenner Mike Johnson Gary Palmer Mark Green Jeff Duncan Mo Brooks Scott Perry Greg Steube Guy Reschenthaler Rick Crawford Michael Burgess, M.D. Paul Gosar Bill Posey Warren Davidson Bob Gibbs Jody Hice Ralph Norman Ron Wright Louie Gohmert Lance Gooden Ralph Abraham Jim Banks Daniel Meuser Bill Flores Randy Weber Tim Burchett Dan Bishop Daniel Webster Michael Cloud Doug Lamborn Fred Keller Brian Babin Bradley Byrne Bill Johnson Larry Bucshon Ted Budd Steve King Buddy Carter Debbie Lesko Scott DesJarlais Chuck Fleischmann Roger Marshall, M.D. Drew Ferguson Steven Palazzo Bruce Westerman Troy Balderson Steve Watkins Chris Stewart Greg Murphy Greg Gianforte Ben Cline Denver Riggleman Mike Kelly William Timmons Don Bacon Lee Zeldin James Comer Rick Allen Roger Williams John Joyce Steve Stivers Duncan Hunter Kevin Hern Jason Smith Russ Fulcher Paul Mitchell John Rose Ross Spano John Rutherford David McKinley Kelly Armstrong Brian Mast Billy Long David Schweikert Jodey Arrington Alex Mooney David Rouzer Ron Estes Austin Scott Richard Hudson Barry Loudermilk Chip Roy Michael Waltz Blaine Luetkemeyer Vicky Hartzler Jim Hagedorn Scott Tipton Lloyd Smucker Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) was one of the most recent sponsors to join Biggs’ resolution to condemn Schiff: Yesterday, I signed on to my friend @RepAndyBiggsAZ‘s motion to condemn and censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff. Listen to him explain why: https://t.co/48YFkTmV1P — Rep. Chip Roy (@RepChipRoy) October 9, 2019 McCarthy wrote on Twitter last week: Chairman Adam Schiff has been lying to the American people for years. Now he is so desperate to damage the president that he literally made up a false version of a phone call. Enough is enough. I have signed a resolution to censure Schiff in the House of Representatives:

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.