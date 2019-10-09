On Wednesday’s episode of “White House Brief,” Jon discussed rumors about Hillary Clinton jumping into the 2020 presidential race. He reminded his audience Americans did not see Hillary as presidential material in 2016, and they won’t see her as presidential material in 2020.

Recently, Hillary made headlines when she claimed that President Trump is obsessed with during a September interview with CBS.

“I believe he knows he is an illegitimate president…so of course he is obsessed with me,” Hillary said.

In a separate interview with PBS, Hillary said that she would “obviously beat Trump again.”

“Beat him again,” Jon asked rhetorically. He added that Hillary lost and would have to be delusional to think she could beat him again.

