Hillary Clinton teased an election “rematch” with President Donald Trump in an interview that aired Tuesday, suggesting that she has defeated the president before.

Speaking alongside daughter Chelsea in an interview with PBS host Judy Woodruff, Clinton was asked about Trump’s latest Clinton-related tweet.

Trump tweeted Tuesday: “I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren. Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting ‘C’ Subpoena!”

In response, Clinton said Trump is either “lying” or “delusional” and suggested a possible rematch.

“You know, it truly is remarkable how obsessed he remains with me,” Clinton said. “But this latest tweet is so typical of him. Nothing has been more examined and looked at than my e-mails. We all know that.”

“So, he’s either lying, delusional, or both,” she continued. “So, maybe there does need to be a rematch. I mean, obviously, I can beat him again.”

Earlier in the day, Clinton responded to Trump’s tweet with a social media message of her own: “Don’t tempt me. Do your job.”

Despite Clinton’s claims that she could “beat [Trump] again,” Clinton has not defeated Trump in an election. Although she won the 2016 popular by nearly 3 million votes, Trump beat Clinton in the Electoral College — 304 votes to 227 votes, meaning Trump won by 34 more votes than he needed to secure the White House.

However, despite the hubbub surrounding a potential third Clinton presidential campaign, Clinton has continually denied that she will ever again run for political office.