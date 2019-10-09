The campaign of former secretary of state and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reportedly pressured Ronan Farrow into dropping a story that would ultimately uncover the long list of sexual assault accusations against embattled film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Journalist Ronan Farrow’s forthcoming book, “Catch and Kill,” sheds light on the allegations and the former Democratic presidential nominee’s alleged role in attempting to cover up the bombshell story.

What are the details?

According to the book, which is set for an Oct. 15 release, Weinstein reportedly tried to use Clinton — a family friend — to kill the 2017 exposé that ended Weinstein’s career.

Prior to putting the story to bed, Clinton’s campaign publicist Nick Merrill reportedly reached out to Farrow admitting that the “big story” was a “concern” for the Clinton campaign. Weinstein, a big donor to both Clinton’s Senate and presidential campaigns, reportedly had reached out to Clinton in an effort to quash the story.

Nearly an entire week passed after Farrow’s New York Times investigative report went viral before Clinton issued a statement condemning her friend’s alleged behaviors. In her statement, Clinton appeared to deny all knowledge of the allegations against Weinstein despite her publicist calling the report into question with Farrow months prior.

Her statement read, “I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein. The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior.”

She also insisted that she would donate Weinstein’s campaign contributions to charity.

Farrow would go on to win the Pulitzer Prize for his work in the Times.

Farrow also insisted that Clinton’s campaign withheld access to her when he was attempting to interview the presidential hopeful for a foreign policy book he was writing at the time.

What else?

This isn’t the first time the public has been told that Clinton and her campaign were aware of the forthcoming allegations against Weinstein.

Actress and producer Lena Dunham revealed that she told Clinton’s campaign that trouble with Weinstein was brewing.

“I just want you to let you know that Harvey’s a rapist and this is going to come out at some point,” Dunham allegedly told Kristina Schake, the Clinton campaign’s deputy communications director at the time.

“I think it’s a really bad idea for him to host fundraisers and be involved because it’s an open secret in Hollywood that he has a problem with sexual assault,” the actress claimed to have added.

Merrill would later dissociate the campaign from Dunham’s remarks, insisting that the campaign had never been made aware of such rumblings — and then turn the blame to Dunham herself for not outwardly reporting the allegations against Weinstein.

“Only she can answer why she would tell them instead of those who could stop him,” Merrill said in a statement.