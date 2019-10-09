Rep. John GaramendiJohn Raymond GaramendiBottom Line 58 years after congressional authorization, Peace Corps continues to build better Americans House Democrats inch toward majority support for impeachment MORE (D-Calif.) on Wednesday said he thinks the House should hold a formal vote on launching an impeachment inquiry, contradicting Democratic leaders who argue it’s unnecessary.

Garamendi, who does not serve on any of the main committees leading the impeachment inquiry, predicted the House would have the votes to launch an inquiry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s time for us to put a vote on the floor, a resolution for the inquiry structured in such a way that it can move forward with full power of the Congress behind it,” Garamendi said in an interview on “CNN Newsroom.”

“That will further strengthen Congress’s hand,” he added.

“They want a fight, OK,” Garamendi said of the White House. “Then let us arm ourselves completely and totally with the full power of Congress.”

Other Democrats have said that a formal vote authorizing an impeachment inquiry isn’t needed because the committees already have subpoena power due to rules changes made by Republicans when they held the House majority.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi hits back at Trump over letter: ‘Only the latest attempt to cover up his betrayal of our democracy’ Murkowski warns against rushing to conclusions on Trump impeachment Turkey says it will cross into Syria ‘shortly,’ issues warning to Kurdish fighters MORE (D-Calif.) said in a letter last week to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyMcConnell blasts House Democrats over handling of impeachment inquiry Trump fires back on impeachment Polls flash warning signs for Trump on impeachment MORE (R-Calif.) that existing House rules provide committees “with full authority to conduct investigations for all matters under their jurisdiction, including impeachment investigations.”

And in a letter last week issuing a subpoena to acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyHouse leaders ask Supreme Court to reject Trump challenge to consumer bureau The Hill’s Morning Report – Bipartisan uproar over Trump’s Syria move Democrats subpoena Pentagon, budget chiefs in impeachment push MORE, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffOvernight Defense: Trump defends Turkey amid fierce criticism | Senators demand briefing on Syria decision | Turkey confirms strikes on Syrian border | White House says it won’t cooperate on impeachment inquiry Trump fires back on impeachment Democrats subpoena Sondland for testimony, documents MORE (D-Calif.), Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings Elijah Eugene CummingsTrump fires back on impeachment Democrats subpoena Sondland for testimony, documents Freedom Caucus demands release of full Volker transcript MORE (D-Md.) and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelTrump fires back on impeachment Top Democrats warn against withdrawing from treaty that allows observation flights over Russia Democrats subpoena Sondland for testimony, documents MORE (D-N.Y.) cited Jefferson’s Manual in noting that “in the House various events have been credited with setting an impeachment in motion.”

“A vote of the full House is not required to launch an impeachment inquiry, and there is no authority for the White House to make this claim,” Schiff, Cummings and Engel wrote.

President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi hits back at Trump over letter: ‘Only the latest attempt to cover up his betrayal of our democracy’ Trump directed Perry, State Dept. officials to talk to Giuliani on Ukraine: report Murkowski warns against rushing to conclusions on Trump impeachment MORE and his GOP allies in Congress argue that Democrats’ impeachment inquiry is invalid unless the House conducts a floor vote to authorize it.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone sent a letter to Pelosi and key committee chairmen on Tuesday stating that the president and his administration won’t cooperate with the impeachment inquiry since there hasn’t been a formal vote.

Republicans note that the impeachment inquiries into former Presidents Nixon and Clinton granted subpoena power to the minority and argue they should be given the same rights in the current investigation. But Republicans also want a formal vote so they can force vulnerable Democrats in competitive districts to go on the record about impeachment.

“In the history of our nation, the House of Representatives has never attempted to launch an impeachment inquiry against the president without a majority of the House taking political accountability for that decision by voting to authorize such a dramatic constitutional step,” Cipollone wrote in the letter to congressional Democrats.

But even if Democrats did hold a floor vote to authorize an impeachment inquiry, it’s not clear that the Trump administration would begin complying with the investigation. A senior administration official declined to speculate on Tuesday as to whether Trump would cooperate if such a vote occurred.

The committee chairmen have issued subpoenas to the White House, State Department, Pentagon, Office of Management and Budget and Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiPelosi hits back at Trump over letter: ‘Only the latest attempt to cover up his betrayal of our democracy’ Trump directed Perry, State Dept. officials to talk to Giuliani on Ukraine: report Murkowski warns against rushing to conclusions on Trump impeachment MORE.

Their latest subpoena came on Tuesday night to compel Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland to provide testimony and documents after the State Department blocked him at the last minute from appearing for a deposition to discuss his role in pressuring the Ukrainian government to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPelosi hits back at Trump over letter: ‘Only the latest attempt to cover up his betrayal of our democracy’ Clinton jokes she could ‘obviously’ beat Trump in 2020 ‘rematch’ Gowdy in talks to join Trump’s impeachment defense team MORE and the business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden.