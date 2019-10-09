Former President Jimmy Carter doled out some advice to the man currently occupying the Oval Office in a new interview: tweet less and “tell the truth.”

As House Democrats investigate President Donald Trump as part of an impeachment inquiry, MSNBC spoke to Carter on Tuesday and asked him about the situation and how Trump handles it.

“I think that’s a departure from custom and a departure from what the American people expect,” Carter said in regards to the White House preventing a diplomat from speaking to congressional investigators.

Carter, 95, added that it appears the White House is “trying to stonewall” and prevent the investigation from going forward.

“So I think that that in itself is going to be … another item of evidence that can be used against him if he continues to stonewall and prevent the evidence to be put forward to the House of Representatives and the Senate to consider,” he said.

Carter then passed along some advice.

“My advice to him would be to tell the truth, I think for a change, and also to cut back on his Twitter feeds,” Carter said. “Give the House of Representatives and also the Senate, and I’d say the general public, the evidence that we need to form a case either for or against him.”

Carter conducted the interview from a homebuilding site with Habitat for Humanity in Nashville. He was sporting a black eye and 14 stitches on his face one day after falling in his Georgia home.