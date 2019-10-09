(NEW YORK POST) — A man who said he grew breasts after taking a drug manufactured by pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson will receive $8 billion in punitive damages from the company, a Philadelphia jury ruled this week.

Nicholas Murray, now 26, claimed in his suit that he developed breasts after doctors prescribed him Risperdal off-label in 2003 once a psychologist diagnosed him with autism spectrum disorder.

Murray’s award is the largest to date among more than 13,000 lawsuits against the company — claiming that Risperdal caused a condition called gynecomastia in boys, involving enlargement of breast tissue, MarketWatch reported.

