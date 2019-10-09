THE mother of Brit ISIS fighter ‘Jihadi Jack’ fears he will be killed if Turkey goes ahead with its threat to invade Syria.

Sally Lane is worried his captors will set him free to be gunned down when the mighty Turkish military storm over the border.

ISIS recruit Jack Letts reportedly looking gaunt and lying on the floor of the Kurdish prisonCredit: CBS This Morning

8

Sally Lane and John Letts, the parents of Jack Letts, dubbed Jihadi JackCredit: PA:Press Association

She spoke out as it was reported Turkish troops crossed into Syria this morning in preparation for an imminent attack on Kurdish territory.

The news comes after tanks, trucks, troops and supplies were spotted massing on the Turkish side of the border overnight.

Lane’s 23-year-old son is currently languishing in a hellhole jail being run by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the north of the country.

Footage released at the weekend was said to show Jack Letts – who once declared himself an “enemy of Britain” – looking gaunt in an overcrowded cell.

Turkey today warned the invasion was “imminent” sparking fears of bloody clashes with the SDF – seen as a terror group by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to The Guardian , Letts’ mum said: “I’m worried that he could get killed in the crossfire.

“I know what people think, who cares about hundreds of ISIS fighters, but one of them is my son.”

She added she fears SDF commanders may even order ISIS prisoners to fight for them against the invading enemy.

8

Jack Letts fled to join the brutal ISIS death cult in Syria in 2014Credit: PA:Press Association

CBS showed ‘Jihadi Jack’ lying on the floor of a crowded cell at a secret Kurdish prisonCredit: CBS This Morning

8

A Turkish army tank drives towards the border with Syria near Akcakale in Sanliurfa provinceCredit: AFP or licensors

Her moans come amid worrying reports of “human shields” being mobilised along the border ahead of the looming war.

The local authority, known as the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, said: “We call upon our people, of all ethnic groups, to move toward areas close to the border with Turkey to carry out acts of resistance during this sensitive historical time.”

SDF spokesman Kino Gabriel said Turkey’s invasion plan risked a major war, a humanitarian crisis and the security of Islamic State prisoners.

He told Sky News: “The people are already working and moving towards the border area in order to create a human shield against any Turkish invasion and I think everyone is also working to prepare itself for any future operation.”

The Kurdish-led military group earlier vowed it would attack Turkish troops if they crossed into Syria.

“We will resist,” Mazlum Kobani, commander of the Kurdish-led militia, said in an interview with The New York Times.

Where are the SDF prisons in Syria? There are seven SDF prisons holding at least 12,000 suspected ISIS fighters around northeast Syria. Some of the prisons are makeshift and housed in converted schools or hospitals. Exact locations are not published for security reasons as jihadis have launched multiple jail-break missions. However, at least some are said to be close to the Turkish border. There are also three secure camps – al-Hawl, Ain Issa and Roj – housing more than 100,000 women and children. Many of the women are still radicalised and belived to have committed terror atrocities. Roj is close to the Turkish border and houses several Britons including Shamima Begum. The prisons and camps are guarded by the SDF, a coalition of Kurdish, Arab and Christian fighters assembled by the US in 2015.

“We have been at war for seven years, so we can continue the war for seven more years.”

Turkish troops are now being bussed to the Syrian border in preparation for an incursion, Turkish media reported.

And the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Twitter that preparations to enter Syria “had been completed.”

The threat came after President Trump agreed to let the Turkish operation go forward and to move American troops out of the way.

On Monday, US soldiers withdrew from posts near two Syrian towns near the border.

After the American troops began pulling out the SDF – a key US ally in the war on ISIS – began shutting down the units that secure its prison camps.

The group’s no-nonsense jails hold 100,000 jihadis and their wives – including dozens of westerners.

8

A Turkish military convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian borderCredit: Reuters

Among those being held are two of the so-called Beatles, accused of participating in the beheadings of ISIS hostages, runaway schoolgirl Shamima Begum and Letts.

Now the fighters which normally guard them are being sent to the border to prepare for a Turkish assault.

The move raises the threat of a big breakout from prisons that are already overcrowded, understaffed and blighted by violence.

Reports on the ground reveal the situation in the notorious Al-Hawl camp – where ISIS bride Begum was once housed – is becoming increasingly dangerous.

ISIS ‘sleeper’ cells are using the threat of war to step up their regrouping efforts though women in the camp, it’s been claimed.

However, General Mazloum Kobani Abdi, commander of the SDF said guarding prisons had now become a “second priority” for his fighters.

It was pointed out that many of the fighters have families in the border towns that will fall on the front line should Turkey attack.

TICKET CHECK! Britain’s biggest ever Lotto winner STILL hasn’t claimed £170m – was it you? WAG WARS Coleen Rooney accuses Rebekah Vardy of ‘leaking stories about her’ WHALE TRAGEDY Rare humpback whale ‘Hessy’ dies after getting stuck in River Thames Warning FINAL JOURNEY Heartbreaking pics show Hessy the whale’s corpse being hauled from Thames ‘RANK HYPOCRISY’ Piers blasts Extinction founder for taking chauffeured car to GMB studio Warning HANGING BY A THREAD Teen had to catch her jaw after it was torn off in horse riding smash

Speaking to NBC News, General Mazloum said he was “disappointed” at Mr Trump’s decision and was considering an alliance with the hardline Syrian regime in order to defend the area.

Last night the SDF reported that Turkish artillery had started targeting their positions in the border town of Ras al-Ain.

The news came amid unconfirmed reports ISIS sleeper cells has also launched “large scale” attacks on SDF security bases inside al-Raqqa.

US pulls its troops from border between north-eastern Syria and Turkey ahead of Turkish military operation against Kurdish-led militia alliance

8

Turkish Armed Forces’ armoured vehicles carrying commandos move towards to Syrian border todayCredit: Getty – Contributor

8

A photo issued on Monday showing US and Turkish military forces in armoured trucksCredit: EPA

8

SDF troops have been key allies in the US fighting ISIS in SyriaCredit: AFP or licensors

8

An ISIS fighter involved in a shootout with SDF troops in SyriaCredit: AP:Associated Press

Donald Trump vows to ‘obliterate’ Turkey’s economy if it carries out feared Srebrenica-style genocide of Kurds in Syria after he ‘let them invade’