Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) threw down a gauntlet and gave House Democrats a stern ultimatum on closed door testimony he claims will help exonerate the president against their accusations.

“If House D’s refuse to release full transcript of Volker testimony as requested by Congressman Jordan, it will be an abuse of power,” Graham tweeted.

“If this continues, I will call Volker before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify publicly to ensure the full story is told,” he added in a second tweet.



Graham was referring to testimony from Kurt Volker, the former ambassador to Ukraine, about claims by a whistleblower that the president was improperly demanding political favors in return for military aid.

The accusation is the central claim in the House Democrats’ push for a formal impeachment inquiry.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) told reporters that the testimony blew a “massive hole” in the impeachment narrative.

“When you are making the claim that the president was asking for a quid pro quo with President Zelensky, today is blowing a massive hole in the middle of that allegation,” Zeldin told reporters.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) also excoriated Democrats on their accusations.

“Release the transcript so they can see what Ambassador Volker spent nine hours telling us,” said Jordan.

“Where he said there was no quid pro quo, there was no linkage… between security assistance dollars for Ukraine and any type of investigation into anyone in Ukraine or any investigation into the Bidens,” he added.

Here’s the latest in the impeachment inquiry:



[embedded content]

WATCH: Pompeo says content of Trump’s Ukraine call was ‘wholly appropriate’



www.youtube.com

