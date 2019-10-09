U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., says he is concerned Democrats in the U.S. House are trying to “destroy” America with their campaign to impeach President Trump over what many have described as a routine telephone call he had with the president of Ukraine some months ago.

So he says he’s going to take action to try to prevent that.

“I’m going to ask my colleagues in the Senate — Republicans — to sign a letter to [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi saying we do not believe the transcript of the phone call between the president and the Ukraine is an impeachable offense,” Graham said.

“I’ve read the transcript. I do not see anything wrong there, and I want Nancy Pelosi to know that Republican senators are not going to impeach this president based on this transcript. So she can stop now before she destroys the country,” he said.

His comments, reported by the Washington Examiner, were made during the senator’s appearance on Fox News on Wednesday.

He criticized the Democrats’ efforts to turn the phone call – for which a transcript has been released – into an impeachable offense.

Democrats say, under their interpretation of the conversation, the president was trying a quid pro quo, using the threat of withholding American aid to get Ukraine to investigate the possible criminal behavior of Joe Biden or his son, Hunter.

Actually, Ukraine had reopened that investigation months before the president’s call, and no aid was withheld.

In reality it was Joe Biden who boasted, on video, of threatening to withhold American aid if Ukrainian officials didn’t fire a prosecutor looking into the gas company that was paying Hunter Biden $50,000 a month to be on the board of a company in an industry where he had no experience.

Pelosi has announced an “impeachment inquiry” in the House, although the House has not voted on that. She said that’s irrelevant.

But a formal vote provides constitutional protections for the president, such as having representatives gain access to evidence, protections that now are being denied Trump.

The president, in response, has said he won’t cooperate with something that is illegitimate.

Graham said he’d like to cut all the waste of effort and time.

“The House could care less about fairness. [Rep. Adam] Schiff is not looking for the truth,” he said. “There should be a vote on impeachment. You have to have a vote to make it legitimate, and at the end of the day, I am going to shed light on all things Ukraine.”

Graham accused the House of running a “star chamber process.”

While the House is tasked constitutionally with bringing impeachment charges, only the Senate – a two-thirds majority – can convict a president, which means all of the work of the House Democrats is unsuccessful without a cooperative Senate.

The comments:

[embedded content]