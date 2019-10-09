(STUDY FINDS) — SOLNA, Sweden — Nearly 800,000 people die due to suicide annually, which works out to roughly one death every 40 seconds. Now, a new study shows links one’s intelligence to the chances of taking their own life. Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have found a connection between low IQ scores in adolescence and a greater risk of suicide or attempted suicide during adulthood.

The study certainly wasn’t thrown together in haste either; researchers tracked close to 50,000 Swedish men for decades, from the 1970s up until recently.

Previous studies had already linked low intelligence and poor emotional control with greater suicide risk, and this study has added to that research base by examining and tracking how suicidal behavior in low-IQ and emotionally immature individuals develops over an extended period of time.

