This is a map of planned power outages by PG&E. Click the magnifying glass icon at the bottom of the map to search an address to see if it falls inside one of the areas where shutoffs are slated to occur. The map above was created by KQED with PG&E data and is meant to be used as a general guideline for where power outages are taking place.

PG&E says the most accurate way to find out if you will be affected is to use the address search box on the company’s site. However, the site has been overloaded with residents seeking information and has been intermittently unreachable.

The company has already cut power to more than 500,000 customers, early Wednesday morning, including about 140,000 in the Bay Area. More cuts in the East Bay and South Bay are scheduled for later today and tonight. You can keep up with the latest developments at KQED News.

The rolling brownouts are an attempt by the utility to prevent power lines from sparking a wildfire during windy, dry conditions across Northern and Central California.