Former “Today” show anchor Matt Lauer slammed the rape accusation brought against him Wednesday.

Lauer confirmed he and Brooke Nevils had a sexual relationship, but denied any non-consensual sexual contact, according to a report published by Variety.

A new report reveals a rape allegation against former NBC News anchor Matt Lauer, and a claim it was ignored. @Variety reveals that in an interview with @RonanFarrow, former NBC News employee Brooke Nevils says Lauer raped her in a hotel room in 2014. https://t.co/ZJ8zPj3EPL pic.twitter.com/3NxhpeS78O — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 9, 2019

The rape allegation was detailed in Ronan Farrow’s new book “Catch And Kill.” In the book, Nevils claimed Lauer anally raped her back in 2014 at a hotel during the Sochi Olympics.

“In a new book, it is alleged that an extramarital, but consensual, sexual encounter I have previously admitted having, was in fact an assault,” Lauer wrote in a letter provided to Variety by his lawyer Libby Locke. “It is categorically false, ignores the facts, and defies common sense.”

Lauer claimed the encounter in the Sochi hotel room was the first of many that would occur over a span of several months.

“There was absolutely nothing aggressive about that encounter,” Lauer claimed. “Brooke did not do or say anything to object. She certainly did not cry. She was a fully enthusiastic and willing partner. At no time did she behave in a way that made it appear she was incapable of consent. She seemed to know exactly what she wanted to do. The only concern she expressed was that someone might see her leaving my room. She embraced me at the door as she left.” (RELATED: REPORT: Matt Lauer Accused Of Raping Former NBC Staffer, Ronan Farrow Book Tells All)

Lauer alleged that Nevils made “false accusations” because the affair between the two ended suddenly.

“Now she is making outrageous and false accusations to help sell a different book and stepping into the spotlight to cause as much damage as she can,” Lauer wrote. “But Brooke’s story is filled with contradictions. Which Brooke is to be believed?”

Matt Lauer Denies Rape Allegation, Says Affair Was ‘Consensual’ https://t.co/MZJBn65weV — Variety (@Variety) October 9, 2019

The disgraced news anchor also denied having a lock button under his desk that allowed for him to lock the office door.

“Despite numerous erroneous reports in the past, there was not a button in my office that could lock the door from the inside,” Lauer emphasized in the letter. “There was no such locking mechanism. It didn’t exist. NBC confirmed this fact publicly following my termination.”

Lauer has only made one previous public statement back in 2018 after his firing.

“My silence has been a mistake,” he said.