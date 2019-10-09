Equally a critic of President Donald Trump, Meghan McCain ripped former President Barack Obama’s National Security Adviser Susan Rice for hypocrisy in rebuking this president’s troop withdrawal in Syria.

“How do you criticize Trump’s hands-off approach to the Middle East when President Obama’s, as far as I am concerned, wasn’t much better?” McCain asked on ABC’s “The View.”

Rice said President Trump was leaving U.S.-backed Kurdish forces “to the wolves” with his withdrawal from Syria amid a Turkish incursion.

“The president has traded our national security for I’d like to know what,” Rice told “The View,” which includes the daughter of the late John McCain, one of Trump’s longtime GOP rivals.

McCain said Rice’s administration left the same vacuum with a withdrawal in Iraq and ex-President Obama refusing to enforce a “red line” on Syria’s use of chemical weapons, something President Trump responded to during his administration with airstrikes on Syria’s airfields.

Rice went as far as suggesting the pullout was impeachable because of Kurds’ holding of thousands of ISIS terrorists who might be released as Turkey invaded.

“They have no choice but to fight and defend themselves,” Rice said of the Kurds.

“Those prisoners are either going to be released or escape. That’s more than 10,000 fighters that can threaten us in the region, can threaten us through out partners in Europe, or can threaten us potentially in the homeland.”

Ultimately answering Meghan McCain’s question posed above, Rice did support President Trump’s use of force – adding ex-President Obama did not follow her advice – but the use of this administration’s use force did not root out chemical weapons in Syria, so it was force without a positive result, she said.