Minneapolis police officers pushed back after Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey implemented a new policy banning police officers from wearing their uniforms to political events.

Fox News reported Wednesday that their specially-designed red “Cops for Trump” t-shirts were selling out as fast as they could print them.

According to Lt. Bob Kroll, president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, the new policy was implemented just after Frey learned that President Donald Trump was planning to hold a rally in his city. (RELATED: Donald Trump Honors Dayton Police With Medals Of Valor, Condemns ‘Vile And Wicked’ Shooter)

Frey had responded to the Trump team’s planned rally with a statement, saying, “Under ordinary circumstances, it would be an honor to welcome a sitting President of the United States to Minneapolis and to showcase all our city has to offer on the national stage. But these aren’t ordinary circumstances. Since taking office President Trump’s actions have been reprehensible and his rhetoric has made it clear that he does not value the perspectives or rights of Minneapolis’ diverse communities.”

On October 10, our entire city will stand not behind the President, but behind the communities and people who continue to make our city – and this country – great. Posted by Mayor Jacob Frey on Thursday, September 26, 2019

Kroll argued that the new policy was purely political, and responded by designing the t-shirts. “We’ll turn the [Trump rally] into a sea of red with these shirts we designed,” he told “Fox & Friends.”

“We’ll turn the [Trump rally] into a sea of red with these shirts we designed.” – Minneapolis police officers’ union leader Lt. Bob Kroll #CopsForTrump pic.twitter.com/yCm2HQP4FS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 8, 2019

President Trump responded to Kroll on Twitter, thanking him for his support. “Thank you to Lt. Bob Kroll of the great Minneapolis Police Department for your kind words on @foxandfriends. The Police are fighting the Radical Left Mayor, and his ridiculous Uniform Ban. Actually, I LOVE the Cops for Trump shirts. Want to bring some home. I am with you 100%!!!!” he said.

Thank you to Lt. Bob Kroll of the great Minneapolis Police Department for your kind words on @foxandfriends. The Police are fighting the Radical Left Mayor, and his ridiculous Uniform Ban. Actually, I LOVE the Cops for Trump shirts. Want to bring some home. I am with you 100%!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019