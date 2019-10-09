California Gov. Gavin NewsomGavin Christopher NewsomCalifornia passes bill making HIV-prevention drugs available without prescription California to appeal ruling that blocks law requiring Trump disclose tax returns in order to appear on ballot: report California creates first toll-free statewide mental health line MORE (D) mocked a tweet by Defense Secretary Mark Esper Mark EsperOvernight Defense: Trump defends Turkey amid fierce criticism | Senators demand briefing on Syria decision | Turkey confirms strikes on Syrian border | White House says it won’t cooperate on impeachment inquiry Top Democrats warn against withdrawing from treaty that allows observation flights over Russia Pentagon insists it was consulted ahead of Syria move MORE depicting Pentagon leadership in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

The picture showed about a dozen people standing to either side of President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi hits back at Trump over letter: ‘Only the latest attempt to cover up his betrayal of our democracy’ Trump directed Perry, State Dept. officials to talk to Giuliani on Ukraine: report Murkowski warns against rushing to conclusions on Trump impeachment MORE, showing a largely white and male group.

“Thank you @POTUS & @FLOTUS for hosting me & @DeptofDefense leadership for dinner yesterday at the @WhiteHouse, and for the continued leadership & support for the incredible men & women who serve to defend the Nation at home and abroad!” Esper tweeted Tuesday along with a photo of leadership gathered around the Resolute Desk.

“The diversity is truly overwhelming,” Newsom tweeted in reference to the entirely white and male group of leaders gathered around President Trump in the photo.

The diversity is truly overwhelming. https://t.co/QZ48CvO1SX — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 9, 2019

The California governor has been part of several high-profile clashes with the White House, including an attempt by the Trump administration to undo state emission standards and a California law, later blocked by a federal judge, requiring Trump to make his tax returns available to qualify for the primary ballot.