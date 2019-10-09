President Donald Trump is “absolutely justified” in saying he won’t cooperate with the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, and in ordering the U.S. ambassador to the European Union to stay away from a House deposition about the Ukrainian controversy, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Wednesday.

“What (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi and company are doing is an absurdity,” Gingrich told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends,” complaining Democrats are staging a one-sided attack on the president. “Everybody in Watergate appeared in the open. Both sides got to cross-examine them. The same thing happened when we impeached (Bill) Clinton in the House in 1998. Remember, we had a report from independent counsel that used the word guilty on 11 different counts.”

Meanwhile, former special counsel Robert Mueller never used the word guilty once, which frustrated Democrats, said Gingrich. He added that Pelosi was asked what would happen if the current impeachment push doesn’t work, and she replied there are many other reasons.

“Now that is frankly such an anti-constitutional position that I think the president is absolutely justified in saying that he will not cooperate in any way until they establish a normal, regular procedure,” said Gingrich.

Trump, while defending the decision to block Ambassador Gordon Sondland from appearing before a closed-door session on Capitol Hill, called the deposition a “kangaroo court.”

The case against Trump is based on a whistleblower’s report concerning a conversation between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, on claims that Trump was seeking information concerning the dealings of Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter in Ukraine.

“You can’t have a whistleblower in secret take on the president of the United States,” Gingrich said. He also dismissed the resulting impeachment inquiry as a “clown show.”

“What you’re seeing is a three-year war, which really is to have a coup against the Constitution by the Democrats in the House,” Gingrich said.