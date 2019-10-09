New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis said he won his appeal against the NFL, which fined him just over $7,000 for wearing a “Man of God” headband during a game last month.

“So my agent just told me that I won my appeal and won’t have to pay the headband fine!!” Davis wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

He also praised the students at St. Louis King of France Catholic School in Metairie, Louisiana, who “came together today to support the movement! Won’t he do it! Look at all these beautiful children of God!”

The students wore Saints gear and handmade headbands with the words “Child of God” written across them to support Davis, NOLA.com reported.

What will Davis do now?

Davis added in his post that he’ll donate “every penny” of the fine to St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi, the Christian Post reported.

“So far, we’ve raised over $30,000 for [the hospital] from the headbands!! That means y’all helped me turn a $7,000 negative into an almost $40,000 positive benefiting people who truly need it!!!” Davis added. “Do y’all see how that worked?? Let’s gooooo. That’s crazy! Ya’ll are a part of this journey, too!! I can’t thank ya’ll enough, either. We on a mission over here; obstacles are meant to be conquered!! I’m truly blessed as anybody.”

Headbands reading “Man of God” and “Woman of God” and “Child of God” are available to purchase for $25.

What’s the background?

Davis called attention to the fine recently on Instagram and asked his followers if he should keep wearing the headband; the response overwhelmingly affirmed that he should.

NOLA.com said the fine came after a game against the Seattle Seahawks in September. The outlet added that the NFL’s fine schedule indicates that “personal messages” on uniforms are subject to fines, and that the minimum fine for a first offense is $7,017 and the minimum fine for a second offense is $14,037.

Davis stopped wearing the headband, but it appears those outside the NFL are taking up the cause exponentially.

“Nobody wants to lose money, but I think any time that the conversation about God is brought up, especially in these times, I think it’s always a positive or silver lining,” he added to NOLA.com. “If he can get glory from it, I think he can get glory from it whether I personally wear the headband or don’t wear the headband. He’s always gonna be in control of the whole situation. We’re still all good.”

The Christian Post, citing ESPN, said the NFL often rescinds uniform violation fines when players demonstrate compliance with the rule in the aftermath.

Demario Davis Leads Saints Pregame Huddle | Saints-Seahawks Week 3 2019



