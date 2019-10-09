Cam Newton won’t be on the field Sunday for the Carolina Panthers when they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Adam Schefter on Tuesday, Newton has been ruled out for his fourth consecutive game with a Lisfranc injury.

Kyle Allen will start again at quarterback for the Panthers. The team hasn’t lost since Allen took over for an injured Newton.

Panthers’ QB Cam Newton ruled out again this week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2019

The Panthers are 3-0 without Newton playing quarterback. The question has to be asked at this point if the Auburn Heisman winner will even start again if the team keeps winning without him.

Given how bad Newton looked at the start of the season, I’d ride with Allen for as long as possible, as long as the team is winning football games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Why deviate from something that’s clearly working?

The reality of the situation is that Newton is a shell of his former self. He’s not even close to the player that made it to the Super Bowl.

Even if he was healthy, I’d still not put him on the field as long as Allen was playing well. That might surprise some of you, but it’s the smart thing to do.

The team is just winning too much right now with the backup to switch back to Newton.

We’ll have to see what happens, but I wouldn’t be surprised at all of Newton’s time with the Panthers is nearing a rapid end.