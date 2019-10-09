On Wednesday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat discussed why a Russian man had launched a lawsuit against Apple over an app the man claims turned him gay.

According to BBC.com, “In a suit filed on 20 September, it is claimed a cryptocurrency called ‘GayCoin’ was delivered via a smartphone app, rather than the Bitcoin he had ordered.

“Cryptocurrency is virtual money — like an online version of cash — and Bitcoin and GayCoin are some of those currencies.”

According to the complaint, the GayCoin cryptocurrency arrived with a note saying: “Don’t judge until you try.”

Pat joked and said the note must have hit the man hard, considering that the man claimed he is now gay.

“I thought, in truth, how can I judge something without trying? I decided to try same-sex relationships,” the complainant wrote. “Now I have a boyfriend, and I do not know how to explain this to my parents.”

“GayCoin cryptocurrency? Is that when a nickel sleeps with another nickel,” Pat asked?

“It would be like if I ate some kale and thought: Huh. I have been wrong about that the whole time. I tried it, and I liked it.” Pat joked.

Watch the video below for the full story.

Use code PAT to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat’s biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.