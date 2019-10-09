The Dallas Police Department has identified three suspects and made two arrests in the murder of Joshua Brown, a witness who testified against former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger in the Botham Jean murder trial, according to CBS News.

The victim was Joshua Brown, who lived across the hall from Botham Jean. He testified that he did not hear Guyger tell Jean to put his hands up before fatally shooting him when she walked into his apartment, allegedly believing it was her own. Guyger was convicted of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Brown was shot to death at a separate apartment complex Friday, just 10 days after taking the stand.

Police announced Tuesday that they had identified three suspects in Brown’s killing, and that it was the result of a marijuana deal gone wrong.

What do police say happened?

According to Dallas Police Assistant Chief Avery Moore, the three suspects — Jacquerious Mitchell, Thaddeous Charles Green, and Michael Diaz Mitchell — drove from Alexandria, Louisiana, to buy marijuana from Brown.

Jacquerious Mitchell told police that Green initiated the deal. While Green and Brown were talking, things got physical, resulting in Brown shooting Jacquerious Mitchell and Green shooting Brown. Police are searching for Green to arrest him.

Police found 12 pounds of marijuana, 149 grams of THC cartridges, and more than $4,000 in cash in Brown’s apartment.

Doubt about the narrative

The timing of Brown’s murder, as well as the oddity of the premise that three men would drive from Alexandria to Dallas just to buy marijuana, left some observers questioning the story and calling for someone other than Dallas PD to investigate.

“A week after testifying in the highest national profile trial Dallas has had since Jack Ruby’s, and one that got the local cops all inflamed, this guy decides to get into bulk weed sales and people come all the way from Louisiana to buy from him and end up shooting him?” wrote political blogger Charles Pierce on Twitter.

“Dallas PD wants us to believe that 3 guys drove 4.5 hours from Louisiana to Dallas to buy weed, killed the guy who was going to sell it to them and then 1 of them snitched on his whole crew before being charged with capital murder?” questioned NewsOne managing editor Bruce Coleridge-Taylor Wright.

