A poll released Wednesday found that Republicans and independent voters remain unconvinced by Democrats’ ploy to impeach President Donald Trump.

A Morning Consult/Politico poll found that 50 percent of American voters reportedly support impeaching Trump. Forty-four percent of American voters said that they do not support an impeachment inquiry, while six percent do not know or have an opinion on the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Eighty-eight percent of Democrats favor House Democrats impeaching Trump and removing him from office.

However, the survey reveals that Republicans and independents do not largely approve of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) move to impeach the president.

Eighty-three percent of Republican voters oppose impeachment and Senate removal of Trump, while 12 percent favor removing him from office, and five percent remain unsure about whether to impeach him.

Republican voters’ strong support for Trump may make it harder for Democrats to successfully remove him from office through a Senate impeachment trial.

Further, independent voters remain unsure over whether Congress should impeach Trump and remove him from office. Forty-three percent of independent voters approve of the House impeaching and the Senate removing him from office, while 43 percent oppose impeachment and removal from office, and 13 percent remain unsure whether to impeach Trump.

Only Democrats voters said that having their representative back impeachment would make it more likely for them to vote for their reelection.

Sixty-eight percent of Republicans said that their lawmaker backing impeachment would make it less likely for them to vote for their representative. Thirty-five percent of independents said that their lawmaker’s support for impeachment would make it more likely for them to back impeachment, while 32 percent said it would make it less likely, and 23 percent remain unsure whether their representative’s backing of impeachment would make it more likely for them to vote for their lawmaker.

The poll comes after a survey conducted for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) found that 59 percent of voters in congressional swing districts do not view Trump’s call with Zelensky as an impeachable offense.

The Morning Consult/Politico poll surveyed 1,991 registered voters from October 7-8 with a margin of error of two percent.

