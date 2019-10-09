A new poll out Wednesday finds President TrumpDonald John TrumpPelosi hits back at Trump over letter: ‘Only the latest attempt to cover up his betrayal of our democracy’ Trump directed Perry, State Dept. officials to talk to Giuliani on Ukraine: report Murkowski warns against rushing to conclusions on Trump impeachment MORE trailing the top three Democratic White House hopefuls in North Carolina, which the president carried by nearly 4 points in 2016.

The new survey from left-leaning Public Policy Polling found former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPelosi hits back at Trump over letter: ‘Only the latest attempt to cover up his betrayal of our democracy’ Clinton jokes she could ‘obviously’ beat Trump in 2020 ‘rematch’ Gowdy in talks to join Trump’s impeachment defense team MORE with a 5 point lead, 51-46, over Trump. Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenClinton jokes she could ‘obviously’ beat Trump in 2020 ‘rematch’ Budowsky: Biden and Warren at POTUS Rubicon Small-dollar donors reshape Democratic race MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBudowsky: Biden and Warren at POTUS Rubicon Sanders says he’ll slow down pace on campaign trail after heart attack Small-dollar donors reshape Democratic race MORE (I-Vt.) each hold a 3 point lead over the president, which falls just inside the poll’s margin of error.

The survey found Trump tied with Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSmall-dollar donors reshape Democratic race Fifth DNC debate to be held Nov. 20 in Georgia Feinstein officially endorses Biden: ‘I’ve seen firsthand his legislative ability’ MORE (D-Calif.) at 47 percent support each, and the president edging South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSmall-dollar donors reshape Democratic race Fifth DNC debate to be held Nov. 20 in Georgia Warren, Biden running neck and neck in Democratic primary: poll MORE 47-46.

Republicans will hold their nominating convention in Charlotte next year. Former President Obama won the Tarheel State in 2008, but the state has gone for the Republican presidential candidate in every other election since 1980, including for Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyPolls flash warning signs for Trump on impeachment Administration to give ‘top secret’ briefing on Syria amid pushback Why aren’t Democrats weaponizing Fox News on impeachment? MORE against Obama in 2012.

Trump’s job approval in the state is higher than it is nationally, at 46 percent positive and 51 percent negative. Voters in the state are split on impeachment in the survey, with 48 percent supporting the inquiry and 48 percent opposing.

In the state’s Democratic primary, Biden holds a healthy lead with 39 percent support, followed by Warren at 22, Buttigieg at 9 and Sanders at 3.

North Carolina’s primary will take place on March 3, or Super Tuesday.

The Public Policy Polling survey of 963 voters in North Carolina was conducted between Oct. 4-6 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.