Support for impeaching and removing President Donald Trump is growing, with a new poll finding that 50% of registered voters would back both moves.

Key results from the Politico/Morning Consult poll:

50% support the impeachment inquiry launched last month by the House of Representatives, while 44% oppose it.

50% support the Senate removing Trump from office, while 43% oppose it.

84% of Democrats, 45% of independents, and 16% of Republicans support the House impeachment inquiry.

88% of Democrats, 12% of Republicans, and 44% of independents support the House voting to impeach Trump.

88% of Democrats, 12% of Republicans, and 44% of independents support the Senate voting to remove Trump from office.

Trump is being accused of using his office for political purposes. The impeachment inquiry was launched after it was reported that he may have asked Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden in exchange for U.S. military aid.

The White House said Tuesday it will not cooperate with the impeachment inquiry.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll surveyed 1,991 registered voters from Oct. 7-8. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.