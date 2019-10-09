Faith and Freedom Coalition founder Ralph Reed will argue in a book due out just months before next year’s election that American evangelicals “have a moral obligation to enthusiastically back” President Donald Trump.

Reed’s book was originally titled “Render to God and Trump,” a reference to Matthew 22:21 in the New Testament, Politico reported Wednesday, but it is now named “For God and Country: The Christian Case for Trump.”

Politico obtained a copy of the description of Reed’s book, scheduled to be released next April, and learned from Regnery Publishing that the title had been changed.

“The publisher declined to comment on the reason for the title change,” Politico reported.

However, the description says that Reed’s book will “persuasively” argue evangelicals must defend President Trump against “the stridently anti-Christian, anti-Semitic, and pro-abortion agenda of the progressive left,” according to Politico.

Reed, the former head of the Georgia Republican Party, will also counter claims by religious and nonreligious critics that white evangelical Protestants “revealed themselves to be political prostitutes and hypocrites” by heavily supporting Trump in 2016.

“Critics charge that evangelical Trump supporters … have so thoroughly compromised their witness that they are now disqualified from speaking out on moral issues in the future,” the description reads.

Trump has spoken at Faith and Freedom’s “Road to Majority” every summer since entering the White House — and Reed said on a June podcast that the coalition’s 2020 plan includes “500 paid staff and about 5,000 volunteers.

“Some of these folks are knocking on doors eight hours a day,” he said.