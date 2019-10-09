Faith and Freedom Coalition founder Ralph Reed will argue in his new book that evangelicals “have a moral obligation to enthusiastically back” President TrumpDonald John TrumpPelosi hits back at Trump over letter: ‘Only the latest attempt to cover up his betrayal of our democracy’ Trump directed Perry, State Dept. officials to talk to Giuliani on Ukraine: report Murkowski warns against rushing to conclusions on Trump impeachment MORE, according to a report of the book’s description.

In the book, titled “For God and Country: The Christian case for Trump,” Reed will defend Trump against “the stridently anti-Christian, anti-Semitic, and pro-abortion agenda of the progressive left,” according to Politico.

Evangelicals typically support leaders in elected positions, citing Biblical backing. However, Trump has enjoyed strong evangelical support since before he attained the presidency.

Eighty-one percent of self-described white, born-again or evangelical Christians voted for Trump in 2016, according to Pew.

The book will also offer a defense for evangelicals from critics that argue Christians compromise their values by supporting Trump, according to the report.

Reed’s organization is backing a voter mobilization effort “three times the level of what we did in 2016” supporting Trump in the upcoming election, he told The Washington Times.