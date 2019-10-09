Rep. Jim Jordan on Wednesday called on House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff, D-Calif., to release the full transcript of U.S. Envoy Kurt Volker’s closed-door congressional testimony, which would show there was no quid pro quo agreement between President Donald Trump and Ukraine for information on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

“Release the transcript so they can see what Amb. Volker spent nine hours telling us – where he said there was no quid pro quo, there was no linkage between security assistance dollars for Ukraine and any type of investigation into anyone in Ukraine or any investigation into the Bidens,” the Ohio Republican told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

Volker “reinforced exactly what President [Volodymyr] Zelenskiy said” when he claimed he was not pushed by the Trump administration, Jordan added. “Adam Schiff won’t release that. Instead, there were 67 pages of text messages. Adam Schiff took a few of those text messages and released them. Release them all.”

The potential impeachment of a president should be taken more seriously, Jordan added, while calling on Democrats to release all sources that could bring out more information.

“We’re talking about impeaching the president of the United States – 13 months before an election, based on an anonymous whistleblower with no first-hand knowledge who has a bias against the president, in an investigation being led by Adam Schiff,” Jordan said.

Jordan said Democrats will most likely vote to impeach Trump, and he thinks “they’ve made a decision before they’ve even looked at the evidence because there’s no evidence to support this . . . They continue to make the rules up as they go along.”