The White House’s frustration with the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry is understandable, as the proper procedures are not being followed, Rep. Brad Wenstrup said Wednesday, while calling for House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff and possibly House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be called in as witnesses.

“It started with the impeachment inquiry, just dictated by (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi when supposedly she hadn’t seen the complaint and hadn’t seen the transcript, which the president did release,” the Ohio Republican told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

Schiff, he added, “had contact with the whistleblower, lied about it, and now to me he becomes a witness.”

Instead, there is talk about issuing subpoenas for the impeachment inquiry, but lawmakers in the House never got the opportunity to make the inquiry official through a vote.

“Voting is democratic, and that’s how it is supposed to happen,” said Wenstrup. “We’re in a situation right now in the minority on the Intelligence Committee. We don’t get to subpoena people or bring people in. Adam Schiff should be a witness at this point. He should be out of this investigation altogether. The proper procedures should be followed.”

Pelosi also should be a witness for calling for impeachment without first seeing the whistleblower complaint or a copy of the transcript of the conversation between President Donald Trump and his counterpart in Ukraine.

“Why is she obstructing a vote on an impeachment inquiry and why can’t we hear from Adam Schiff?” said Wenstrup. “That to me is obstruction…this is people with some authority sitting in authority just deciding they can make up the rules as they go along. That’s the problem.”