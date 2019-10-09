[embedded content]

The U.S. government was aware that Ukraine planned to investigate the company tied to Hunter Biden months before President Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president, according to investigative reporter John Solomon.

“The U.S. government had open-source intelligence and was aware that as early as February in 2019 that the Ukrainian government was planning on reopening the Burisma investigation,” Solomon told Sean Hannity Tuesday night on the Fox News Channel.

“This was long before the president ever imagined to have a call with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky. In fact, its before President Zelensky was even elected.”

Solomon, calling it “a significant shift in the factual timeline,” noted the information was omitted from the initial whistleblower’s complaint.

The anonymous whistleblower, known to be a CIA analyst, charges Trump threatened in a July 25 phone call to withhold military aid from Ukraine if the government didn’t investigate Hunter Biden’s profiting from the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings while his father was the Obama administration’s point man in Ukraine.

The White House argues a transcript of the call shows there was no quid pro quo, and the administration fulfilled its aid promise. The Justice Department ruled the president didn’t break any laws.

The whistleblower charge, however, is at the center of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Biden calls for impeachment

On the campaign trail in New Hampshire on Wednesday, Joe Biden charged Trump has “already convicted himself.”

“President Trump has indicted himself by obstructing justice, refusing to comply with the congressional inquiry, he’s already convicted himself,” he said. “In full view of the world and the American people, Donald Trump has violated his oath of office, betrayed this nation and committed impeachable acts,” Biden said at the town hall.

Trump fired back on Twitter, characterizing Biden’s call for his impeachment as “pathetic.”

“And I did nothing wrong,” Trump wrote. “Joe’s Failing Campaign gave him no other choice!”

On Tuesday, in a letter to House Democrats, the White House announced it would not cooperate with what it called an illegitimate effort “to overturn the results of the 2016 election.”

Schweizer: Probe the Bidens

Meanwhile, in an op-ed for the New York Times, author and investigative journalist Peter Schweizer is calling on the federal government to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden’s dealings in Ukraine and China based on evidence he uncovered in his 2018 book “Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends.”

Schweizer shows Hunter Biden received millions of dollars from Burisma as a board member, despite having no experience or expertise in the natural gas industry. Meanwhile his father, as vice president, directed $1.8 billion in aid money to Ukraine.

The other country that Obama put Joe Biden in charge of regarding policy was China.

In 2013, 10 days after Joe and Hunter Biden flew aboard Air Force Two to China, Hunter’s newly formed investment firm announced a private equity deal with the Chinese government in which about $2.1 billion now had been invested.

Similarly, Hunter Biden had little background in private equity.