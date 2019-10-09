Singer Rihanna confirmed that she has a boyfriend.

The “Don’t Stop The Music” singer revealed she is in an exclusive relationship in the November issue of Vogue.

“Yeah, I’m dating,” Rihanna admitted. “I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy.”

“Without a doubt,” she responded when asked if she wanted to have kids one day.

“I don’t think about stuff like that, but God’s plan, but I look forward to all of the pregnancy rumors after this interview,” she added.

Rihanna has been romantically linked to businessman Hassan Jameel since October of 2017, ET reported. (RELATED: Rihanna Takes A Swipe At Trump In Lengthy Interview About Her Next Album And Fashion Line)

There have been multiple sightings of the two and the pair was most recently spotted in Santa Monica, California last month. Rihanna and Jameel shared a date night at the new steakhouse Mason. The couple has also shared PDA in the past.

I’m happy for Rihanna that she’s been able to find love again after everything that happened between her and Chris Brown.

It has to have been hard for her since Brown was charged with assault back in 2009.

Here’s to a new chapter for Rihanna, and maybe we will see a pregnancy announcement sometime soon.