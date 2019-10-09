Tuesday during a radio appearance, Republican National Committee deputy communications director Cassie Smedile acknowledged her organization was targeting Democrats not just in districts President Donald Trump won in 2016 but also ones he narrowly lost to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton as well.

Smedile told Huntsville, AL radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show” that the goal was to point out these Democrats did not live up to their billing when running in the 2018 midterm elections, especially as it pertains to the congressional Democrats’ effort to impeach Trump.

“We’re spending millions of dollars on TV and digital ads in these very districts,” she said. “There are over 30 Democrats in districts that Donald Trump won. If you add in districts that Hillary Clinton narrowly won that previously Republicans have won, now you’re looking at over 60 districts. And those are represented by Democrats in Congress who did not get elected by saying they were going to be part of the socialist ‘Squad,’ or the next AOC, or an obstructionist. They got elected exactly the opposite. They said, ‘I’m not going to be like them. I’m going to be a pragmatist. I’m going to work with Donald Trump when possible.’ And you know what? Not only have they not done it, but by then coming out in favor of this impeachment inquiry, they have shown their true political partisan stripes.”

“We’re in their districts,” she continued. “We’ve got awesome volunteers. I was just looking at some of the videos that are coming, and I saw them on Twitter of folks like you and me, who are going out, everyday citizens, going to their members of Congress’ offices and saying, ‘This is not what we sent you to Washington to work on. Stop playing politics and start working on policy.’ And I hope their members of Congress are hearing them. But if not, they certainly will hear them loud and clear at the ballot box next November.”

