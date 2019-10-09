San Diego City College hosted an event allegedly examining “white supremacy” earlier this month, which labeled “Make America Great Again” as an instance of “covert white supremacy.”

An event examining instances of “white supremacy” at San Diego City College referred to the phrase, “Make America Great Again” as an instance of “covert white supremacy” that is currently “socially acceptable,” according to a report by Campus Reform.

The event, entitled “Confronting White Supremacy through the Arts,” included a white supremacy “pyramid,” which separated “overt white supremacy” from “covert white supremacy,” suggesting that, for example, the difference between “KKK” and “Make America Great Again” is that one is “overt” racism, which the other is “covert.”

Along with the KKK, instances of “overt white supremacy” also included “lynching,” “the N-word,” “swastikas,” “hate crimes,” and “Neo-Nazis,” among others.

Instances of “covert white supremacy,” listed just below the examples of “overt white supremacy” on the pyramid, included:

Racist mascots

Bootstrap theory

Assuming that good intentions are enough

“But we’re just one human family”

Colorblindness

Cultural appropriation

“Make America Great Again”

Self-appointed white ally

Celebration of Columbus Day

“Come join us in confronting White Supremacy through students’ performances,” read a promotional flyer for the event, according to Campus Reform. “Prior to the performances, guest speakers will set the stage and contextualize what white supremacy is, its areas of activity, and how rampant it is in our society, curriculum, mindsets, and media.”

The “Confronting White Supremacy through the Arts” event was reportedly hosted by co-directors of the World Cultures program at SDCC, professors Michelle Chan and Maria-Jose Zeledon-Perez.

According to the report, the school also distributed a vague and peculiar “white supremacy wheel,” which broke down the origins of white supremacy on a global scale. The wheel, entitled, “Global System of White Supremacy” delinted Economics, Education, Entertainment, Labor, Law, Politics, Religion, Sex, and War as instances of global “white supremacy.”

While it is not clear what exactly was discussed at the white supremacy seminar, San Diego City College student Daimeon Rodriguez told Campus Reform that he attended part of the event, where he witnessed students putting on performances that involved rapping, poems, and singing, which included words “that were directed towards the current administration” and its supporters.

“I had my MAGA hat on campus and had to hide it in worry of being threatened or targeted with speech or allegations again by another student,” said Rodriguez. “Some of the [performance] topics included some of the misinformation about people like me [Trump supporters].”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo and on Instagram.