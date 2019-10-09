A coalition of U.S. senators has sent a letter to the Department of Justice asking for an update on the status of possible criminal charges against four individuals who submitted false testimony during the hearings a year ago for the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“These criminal referrals were not made lightly. In each of the … cases, the referred individual made false allegations against then-Judge Kavanaugh. These allegations were taken seriously and carefully investigated by committee staff, resulting in the diversion of significant resources,” said the letter, from Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, Ted Cruz, R-Texas, John Cornyn, R-Texas, Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, Thom Tillis, R-N.C., John Kennedy, R-La. and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

It was addressed to Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Leftists fretting over President Trump’s nomination of Kavanaugh, whose opinions document his conservative perspective on the law, mounted a hate campaign against him. They solicited testimony claiming he misbehaved with young women decades ago when he was a teen.

The salacious accusations have continued after his confirmation, too. The New York Times recently did a story about a book on his case, and cited yet another allegation of misbehavior. The Times, however, ended up with egg on its face for leaving out the fact that the women who alleged was a victim didn’t know about the incident.

WND columnist David Harsanyi has described the incident like this: “In the end, the Democrats’ smearing of Brett Kavanaugh is about delegitimizing the Supreme Court – the only institution that will inhibit the progressive agenda no matter who wins elections.

“In the mind of Democrats, conservative justices aren’t merely wrong; they’re nefarious, racist and extremist. So it’s not surprising that virtually any smear against Kavanaugh is rationalized. In this world, the accused, rather than the accuser, bears the ‘burden of proof.’ In this world, hucksters like Michael Avenatti are turned into experts, and major news outlets will eagerly repeat and spread slander as news.”

He noted the Times was “caught in a blatantly unprofessional act” and “was forced to add an editor’s note that debunked the most newsworthy aspect of their own article.”

One of the fears of the leftists is that the Supreme Court now is approaching the critical mass needed to overturn Roe v. Wade, striking a blow to the nation’s abortion industry and turning regulation of abortion back to the states.

Their attacks on the court would provide fodder for subsequent claims that the decision was “illegitimate” because of the aspersions cast against members of the court.

Democrat presidential hopefuls already have discussed many times stacking the court, that is, adding a number of justices who fall into the pro-abortion camp that would protect the Roe decision.

But as many of the claims against Kavanaugh were false, senators referred four individuals for investigation for possible criminal prosecution, and now want to know the status of those cases.

The accusations included “the submission of materially false statements to the committee, obstruction of Congress and conspiracy to submit false statements or obstruct Congress.”

Those, the letter explains, “did not” participate in the confirmation process in good faith.

That the statements were false is not in question.

Explained the senators: “The first referral, dated September 29, 2018, relates to a false allegation made by an individual who told the Committee that he had direct knowledge that Judge Kavanaugh assaulted a close friend on a boat in the harbor at Newport, Rhode Island in 1985. After the Committee extensively questioned Judge Kavanaugh about the allegation, the individual recanted and apologized on social media for making the false allegation.”

In another situation, there wasn’t a confession, but the committee found the witnesses “had a long history of credibility issues and may have criminally conspired to mislead the commission and obstruct its investigation.”

In a third case, an alleged “victim” “denied the key allegations” made by another witness, stating that the witness had “twisted her words.”

Another witness, who claimed to have written a letter accusing Kavanaugh of rape, admitted she lied in doing that.

She never had met Kavanaugh.

“It is illegal to make materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statements to congressional investigators. It is illegal to obstruct committee investigations,” the senators warned.

“It is important to protect the constitutional process from being hijacked by bad actors involved in insidious partisan operations. The committee can bring bad actors to the attention of law enforcement and the American people by being as transparent as possible about its investigative findings. However, it is up to the FBI and the Justice Department to hold those who mislead Congress accountable for the criminal aspects of their behavior,” the letter said.