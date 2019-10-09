You’ll have to spend a ton of money if you want to get a suite at the Super Bowl.

According to Darren Rovell, a suite on the 50-yard line that fits 26 people will cost you $650,000. Take a look at the view you’ll have below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A 26-person suite to this year’s Super Bowl in Miami, located on the 50-yard line, has hit the market. Asking price? $650,000. Here’s your view. pic.twitter.com/yTfIUUAdc7 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 3, 2019

I’ve got to be honest with you here. Spending $650,000 is a lot of cash, but I honestly thought the number would be much higher.

I thought a suite at the Super Bowl on the 50 would run you a couple million dollars. It’s not even close to that price point.

It’s still a ton of money, despite the fact it’s lower than I anticipated. There are many parts of America where $650,000 will buy you an incredibly nice house.

Yet, at the Super Bowl, it gets you only 26 seats at the game for a few hours. A bargain? I don’t know because I most certainly don’t have the kind of money you’d need to even consider buying this suite.

That might surprise you, but it’s true.

Sound off in the comments if you’d ever spend this kind of money on a suite. I’ll be interested to see what you have to say.