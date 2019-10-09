On Wednesday broadcast of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice called President Donald Trump’s foreign policy doctrine “me first.”

On Trump’s presidency overall, Rice said, “It is so much worse than I imagined. Every day a lie, a disparagement, and a trashing of the institutions and the norms that we all believe have held us together. And what is so extraordinary is it is all about him. We talk about foreign policy, and he said his doctrine is America first, but I think we’re seeing it is really me first. And that is how he is governing. Everything is about him.”

On Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria, Rice added, “We’re handing over our Kurdish allies to slaughter, and that blood is going to be on Donald Trump’s hands.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN