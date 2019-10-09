Planned Parenthood, the taxpayer-funded reproductive health organization that is the nation’s largest abortion provider, has announced a major financial investment in the 2020 election.

The organization unveiled a plan Wednesday meant to defeat President Donald Trump, flip the Senate, and help Democrats retain control in the House. Planned Parenthood Votes, the organization’s super PAC, plans to spend at least $45 million, making it Planned Parenthood’s largest-ever investment into an election.

The organization’s message? Republicans — from state legislatures, to Congress, the White House, and even on the Supreme Court — want to overturn Roe v. Wade, upending abortion rights.

“Next November, our very rights and freedoms will be on the ballot. Already, we’ve seen Trump and his buddies in Congress and state legislatures do everything they can to strip us of our rights and access to health care,” Kelley Robinson, executive director of the super PAC, said, The Hill reported.

“To all the politicians working to take away our rights and undermine access to health care — you’ve been warned,” she said. “We have steadily been building our power over the last decade and we are ready to set the table on our terms. We are fired up, we are engaged, and we are going to win.”

The grassroots advocacy campaign will target nine critical states: Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The aggressive election-year campaign comes as state governments across the country, in addition to the federal government, seek to curtail abortion access. In August, Planned Parenthood was forced to withdraw from Title X over new rules that prevent taxpayer funds from going to organizations that provide abortions.

Planned Parenthood performed over 332,000 abortions and received more than $500 million in taxpayer dollars between 2017-2018, the organization’s most recent annual report revealed.